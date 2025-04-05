  • Menu
54 cyber fraud victims receive Rs 3.27-crore refunds

54 cyber fraud victims receive Rs 3.27-crore refunds
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cyber crime unit refunded Rs 3.27 crore to 54 victims who lost the amounts to cyber fraudsters in March 2025, after freezing accounts of the accused.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cyber crime unit refunded Rs 3.27 crore to 54 victims who lost the amounts to cyber fraudsters in March 2025, after freezing accounts of the accused.

According to cyber crime police, the victims lost amounts in cases, including stock trading and investment, FedEx and money laundering, QR code fraud, credit card fraud, customer care fraud and APK file.

The DCP, Cybercrime unit, said under the pretext of stock trading and Investment fraud, 32 victims were cheated by fraudsters, promising substantial profits. As per court orders, the concerned banks refunded Rs 1,62,19,544 to the victims.

