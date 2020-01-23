54 firms participate in job fair

Serilingampally: The National Institute of Tourism & Hospitality Management (NITHM) on Wednesday conducted a 'Mega Job Fair' to help students seeking employment in tourism, facility, hotels, resorts, cruises, retail events and airport jobs. As many as 54 companies involved in the hospitality industry participated on the first day of the fair.

The participated companies included Taj, Marriott, ITC, Novotel, IKEA, AMAZON, McDonalds, Star Bucks, Cruise Liners P&O, Costa, Princess Cruise, Alankrita and Leonia Resorts.

Among the guests at the fair were: M Satyanarayana, President, Telangana Facilities Management Council, Satapura Datta, Assistant Director, India tourism, Telanagana, Siraj Ansari, President, Tour Operators Association of Telangana, Ashok Hemrajani, Vice-President of Hotels & Restaurants of Telangana State (HRATS), Dr S Chinnam Reddy, Director, National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management and V Naredra Kumar, Principal, NITHM.