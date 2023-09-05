54 teachers selected for State awards

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Teachers Day, 54 teachers will be bestowed with State Award by Telangana government for bringing change in the education system by inducing various teaching methods and also for enhancing the listening capability of children.

According to officials, 54 are professors and teachers at different universities and government degree colleges, four government junior colleges’ principals, seven government junior lecturers and four teachers from the government polytechnic colleges. To name a few teachers, P Narayana Varma, Physical Science, ZPHS Koritikal, S Padma Head Mistress, ZPHS Manjulapur Nirmal district, K Laxma Rao, Mathematics teacher, ZPHS Uppu, Nagarkurnool district and P Jagadeeshwaraiah, LFL-HM, MPPS Asadgunj, Mogudampally, Sangareddy district The awards will be presented on Tuesday on the occasion of Teachers’ Day at Ravindra Bharathi.

Padma Head Mistress, ZPHS, Manjulapur, Nirmal district, under Gazetted Head Masters who has bagged the best teacher award, said, “I have worked hard all through my career and I have made it a mission. Receiving the award is a boost and is a reflection that whatever you are doing, you are on the right path. I began my career in 2000 as a school assistant in Bio-Science in the same school and in 2005 promoted as Gazetted Headmaster. In Manjulapur for the last three years, we have been securing 100 percent results in SSC and most of our students have secured a seat in IIIT Basara. Last year I received an award as best teacher at the district level and this year I will be receiving it at state level.”

Jagadeeshwaraiah, LFL-HM, MPPS Asadgunj, Mogudampally, Sangareddy District, said, “Such recognition does not come easy and it is a lot of hard work. In the entire district, our schools have been recognised for 100 percent enrollment and for well maintenance of school premises. With this achievement, it will motivate me to carry forward the teaching journey with utmost dedication and honesty.”

P Narayana Varma, a 45-year-old, school assistant, Physical Science of ZPHS Koritikal, for several years he has prepared digital lessons for T-SAT, all the lessons prepared by him are in simplified way that has helped the enhancing the listening capability of children, Along with preparing a lesson in T-SAT, apart from this also he is a module writer for handbook of teachers and also a writer for Physical Science textbooks for Class 10 and also he has also organised many awareness programmes such as Badi Bata enrollment drive, Haritha Haram and also encouraged youth and villagers for the development of infrastructure facilities. Talking about education career he said I have been in this field for the past 15 years “I believe in art integration and also use various new methodologies to teach my students and apart from books, I prefer in physical exposure, as students remember the concepts better when taught physically.”