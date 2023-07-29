57 farmers approach HC against MNC, pharma co for polluting Tungakunta

Hyderabad: Over 50 farmers on Friday filed a PIL in the Telangana High Court against various companies, including an MNC and a pharma company, alleging encroachment and pollution to Tungakunta Lake of Mekaguda village, Nandigama mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

A PIL signed by 57 farmers was filed in HC against several companies for encroaching the lake, road and causing pollution. The WP(PIL) 49/2023 in HC mentions Natco Pharma, Microsoft, NDL, Pokarna Granite, alleging their activities polluted the groundwater in five villages in the vicinity, impacting lives of 20,000 villagers.

The PIL emphasises on safeguarding the lake in survey no 886 and Naksha Road in survey nos 856 858 878 880 884 883 882 891 892 893 894 895 897 898 899 900 902 904 of the village.

This is in pursuant to the joint inspection and order issued by the Pollution Control Board, as ‘illegal arbitrary unconstitutional violative of principles of natural justice and violative of Section 23 1 to 5 of Walta Act and Contrary to Article 14 21 and 300A of the Constitution’, says the petition.

Speaking to The Hans India, BandaruShekaraiah, a tenant farmer of Mekaguda, said the lake and the surrounding areas are largely polluted because of the effluents released by the companies into the water body. Owing to this, he was devastated and facing huge losses as he was unable to grow vegetables. The pharma companies, which found the place to be suitable for industries, were the major contributors of the pollution impacting all surrounding villages. “Twenty of my cows died during the past couple of years, after they consumed polluted water. The situation is such that you cannot even use the groundwater and cultivate crops. Even the groundwater is not good, as I am now suffering from skin-related ailments,” explained the farmer. He depends on some seven acres of farmland in the village.