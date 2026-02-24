59 petitions received at GHMC public hearing

Hyderabad: A total of 59 petitions were received during the public hearing conducted across the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday, reflecting continued public participation in civic grievance redressal.

Of the total petitions 42 representations and complaints were submitted at the GHMC head office, while 17 petitions were received across the six zones.

The public hearing at the headquarters was attended by Additional Commissioner K. Satyanarayana, ASP Narasimha Reddy, Joint Commissioners Jayanth and Rajinikanth Reddy and City Planner Uma, among other senior officials.

The officers reviewed the petitions and directed departments concerned to take necessary action as per rules. The Prajavani programme is conducted regularly to provide citizens a direct platform to present their grievances and seek timely resolution from civic authorities.