5th phase of Palle Pragathi successful, says Errabelli

Hyderabad: Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Sunday said that the fifth phase of Palle Pragathi programme ended successfully across the State.

The Minister informed that the 16-day long Palle Pragathi programme was held in all villages across the Telangana State and a total of 80,545 public and private works were taken up and as many as

Six lakh people took part in the Shramadanam.

During the drive, a total of 18,718 low-lying areas were identified and these were levelled with clay and 23,150 rain harvesting pits and 4,239 common rain harvesting pits were completed.

The Minister thanked all the elected representatives and officials from various departments for taking part in the programme and making it a grand success.