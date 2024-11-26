6 injured as lift crashes in Bahadurpura apartment

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, six people were injured when a lift crashed at an apartment building in Chandulal Baradari, Bahadurpura, in Old City. The incident occurred when the lift suddenly malfunctioned, causing it to fall with six occupants inside.

According to residents, one person sustained a serious leg fracture, while the other five suffered various injuries. The residents of the apartment who heard a huge sound rushed to rescue the victims. They quickly called the ambulance and shifted them to the nearby hospital for treatment.

On information, local police arrived at the spot to begin an investigation into the cause of the crash. A preliminary investigation has indicated that lack of maintenance and violations of safety protocols at the apartment building led to the incident.

A case has been registered at the local police station to further probe the circumstances surrounding the lift’s failure.

Residents have expressed their fears regarding the maintenance of lifts and other essential facilities in their apartments. Regular inspections and adherence to safety protocols are crucial to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future. Residents have called for immediate action to ensure that all lifts in apartments in an area are regularly inspected and maintained according to safety standards.

In August, a 65-year-old man fell into a lift duct at another apartment building, leading to his death. It is suspected that the victim unintentionally opened a door to a lift shaft without realising that the lift compartment had not arrived, resulting in a fall that caused severe injuries.