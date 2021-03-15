6 model graveyards at Shamshabad

Shamshabad: To provide people a place to perform the last rites of their loved ones, the government has sanctioned six model graveyards for different communities in Shamshabad.

Elucidating about the project, chairperson Shamshabad Municipality Kolan Sushma Mahender Reddy said: "Almost all the required facilities are being provided under the project that include burning units, visitor's gallery, separate washrooms for women and men, a raised platform (DhimpuduKallam) and ash bank (lockers), besides sprawling greenery on the premises."

In addition, a 'VaikuntaRadham' service will also be arranged to shift the departed souls from home to 'VikuntaDahamam' for the last rites. People of all castes can be able to perform the last rites of their loved ones with the required facilities under one roof, she added.

Acknowledging that performing the last rites have now become a costly affair, the government proposed to construct model graveyards with required facilities under one roof, she asserted.

Of the six model graveyards, one, 'VaikuntaDahamam', is already in progress. It is spread across a sprawling space of five acres at Survey No 108, in Ward No.9 at Gollapally Road. Funds of Rs 1 crore have been sanctioned for it. As per schedule, the work will be completed by the end of June this year, informed Mohd Saber Ali, Commissioner, Shamshabad Municipality.

The five model graveyards, sanctioned in Shamshabad area, include two at Siddhanti, in Ward No.18, one at Airport Colony, in Ward 15, another at Ootpally, while the last one will be at Satamrai.

Currently, Shamshabad has five graveyards with no proper facilities, due to which Hindu families struggle to perform the last rites of their departed family members.

Shamshabad is a new municipality with a mixed population of around 1.2 lakh. It was carved out in 2018 by merging six gram panchayats—-Satamrai, Kothwalguda, Gollapalli, Thondpally, Ootpally and Shamshabad.