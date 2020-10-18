6-year-old dies in wall collapse in Hyderabad

A six-year-old girl died after a wall collapsed on her at Mangalhat after heavy rains on Saturday night. The victim, Adiba Begum and her sister were sleeping in a room when a part of the wall collapsed on them around midnight.

Both the girls were rushed to the hospitals by locals where the doctors declared Adiba dead, while the other girl is undergoing treatment. The police registered a case and took up an investigation.

With the death of the girl, a total of three persons died following the heavy rains on Saturday night. In the other two incidents, a boy died of electric shock at Arundathi Nagar in the city and another person near Yashoda Hospital in Malakpet died of the same reason.

Woman found dead in Rein Bazar

A woman was found dead at a house in Madina Nagar colony in Rein Bazaar on Saturday night. The police said that the woman had come to her friends' place on Saturday and was later found dead. The woman identified as Radhika (24) and her friend Wasey were friends for the last few years.