68th Railway Week: 73 employees get awards

Hyderabad : The South Central Railway, Secunderabad division awarded 73 employees for their exemplary performance for 2022-23, to commemorate the 68th Railway Week celebrations. They were felicitated for their services. According to SCR officials, the employees received shields at the zonal level in civil engineering, best track, best utilisation of track machines, mechanical, HRD/personnel, environment & house-keeping, security and Raj Basha, besides scrap disposal, operations and running room, best maintained MRV, best grievance redressal machinery and overall efficiency.

During the year the division was honoured with the national tourism award for the Secunderabad station as the best tourist friendly station. ‘ Also, we were accredited with IGBC Green Co Ratings - Platinum for Hyderabad station and silver for electric loco shed/Kazipet. The division had undertaken various measures/activities towards staff welfare. Prominent among them were promotions to 2,541 employees and granting 165 compassionate grade appointments to ‘deserving/needy unfortunate’ families, said a senior official.