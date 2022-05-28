72-year-old woman murdered in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, an elderly woman was found dead at her residence in Petbasheerabad on Friday night.

The victim identified as T Sujatha (72), lived alone in the house. It is said that her three children stay with their families in various parts of the city and abroad.

Police said the assailants had entered into the house when she was alone and committed the offence on Tuesday. The motive is yet to be known.

As she did not respond to calls from her family members, the latter alerted the neighbour, who went and checked.

" The door was locked from outside, but they sensed a foul smell emanating from inside the house. The neighbours alerted her family and the police," said an official.

The door was forcibly opened and she was found dead and her body in a decomposed state.

The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.