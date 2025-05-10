72nd Miss World Pageant Kicks Off Today in Telangana

The 72nd edition of the prestigious Miss World pageant is set to begin today in Hyderabad, marking the grand opening of a three-week celebration of beauty, culture, and social impact. The event's inaugural ceremony will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, officially launching the pageant in Telangana.

This marks a historic moment, as it's the first time in the 73-year history of Miss World that the pageant is hosted by the same country for two consecutive years. After last year’s successful edition in Mumbai, the decision to bring Miss World to Telangana was announced by Miss World Limited CEO Julia Morley in February. The pageant’s return is centered on empowering communities, celebrating diversity, and promoting the cause of “beauty with a purpose.”

Exploring Telangana's Heritage and Culture

The pageant’s schedule includes a series of cultural experiences across Telangana. Contestants will travel beyond Hyderabad to explore the rich heritage of cities like Warangal, Pochampally, Buddhavanam, Yadagirigutta, and Mahabubnagar. A highlight in Hyderabad will be a heritage walk through the iconic Charminar and Laad Bazaar on May 13.

In addition to these cultural experiences, contestants will visit AIG Hospitals and tour the Telangana Police Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGPICCC) to learn about safety and tourism initiatives in the state.

Key Events and Competitions

The competitive rounds of the pageant will commence with the Continental Finale on May 20, followed by the Talent Finale at Shilpakala Vedika on May 22. One of the most anticipated events, Beauty with a Purpose, will take place on May 26, showcasing contestants' commitment to social causes.

The pageant will culminate in a grand finale on May 31, where the new Miss World and other title-holders will be crowned. The winners' journey will conclude with a high tea and formal meeting with the Governor and Chief Minister of Telangana at Raj Bhavan on June 2, coinciding with Telangana State Formation Day.