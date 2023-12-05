Live
- Aamir Khan rescued after being stranded for 24 hrs due to Cyclone Michaung
- CBI searches 13 locations in Rs 820cr 'suspicious' transaction case
- INS Sumedha-- Mission deployed at Antsiranana, Madagascar
- Cyclone Michaung makes landfall near Bapatla, winds with speed 90 km predicted at coast
- Focus on World Cup as India, England search for answers in three-match T20I series
- Cash-for-query row: Delhi HC renotifies Mahua Moitra’s defamation case to Dec 11
- FIIs inflows strong with net buy of more than Rs 17K crore in last 8 sessions
- Saddened, but will be available to activists, says Mohd Azharuddin
- Suspense over, Revanth New CM of Telangana
- Traders advised caution for next two days as market is overheated
73 per cent choose Revanth as CM in a survey
16 per cent people opted for Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and five per cent chose Komati Reddy Venkata Reddy
Hyderabad : Most people are opting Revanth Reddy as Chief Minister. The Congress party's leadership is holding a heated discussion in Delhi on the issue of the Chief Ministerial candidate. It seems that Revanth Reddy's name is almost finalized. Who should be the chief minister in this context? A digital media company conducted a survey on the topic.
Six lakh people participated in this survey. Majority of the members suggested the name of Revanth Reddy. In this digital survey, 73 per cent voted for Revanth Reddy and 16 per cent for Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. Five percent of Komati Reddy Venkata Reddy and three per cent of Uttam Kumar Reddy preferred the name.
