73 per cent choose Revanth as CM in a survey

Hyderabad : Most people are opting Revanth Reddy as Chief Minister. The Congress party's leadership is holding a heated discussion in Delhi on the issue of the Chief Ministerial candidate. It seems that Revanth Reddy's name is almost finalized. Who should be the chief minister in this context? A digital media company conducted a survey on the topic.

Six lakh people participated in this survey. Majority of the members suggested the name of Revanth Reddy. In this digital survey, 73 per cent voted for Revanth Reddy and 16 per cent for Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. Five percent of Komati Reddy Venkata Reddy and three per cent of Uttam Kumar Reddy preferred the name.