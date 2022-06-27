754 Haj pilgrims depart from Hyderabad embarkation point

Hyderabad: Two batches of Haj pilgrims consisting 754 pilgrims left Hyderabad for Mecca enroute Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on Sunday at Haj House in Nampally, Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman, Mohammed Saleem, Yakutpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri renowned Islamic Scholar Maulana Mufti Syed Sadeq Mohiuddin Faheem flagged of the fifth batch.

On the occasion, Mohammed Saleem advised the pilgrims to take care of their health and belongings on the journey. He advised them to avoid chilled water and spend their time in prayers only. Pasha Quadri lauded the arrangements made by the Haj Committee for smooth and safe departure of Haj pilgrims. TS Haj committee AEO Irfan Shareef explained the important points relating to the sacred journey. Also, distributed free sim cards among the pilgrims at the airport, which will be activated in KSA.

The two batches include haj pilgrims also from Andhra Pradesh. TSHC executive officer B Shaifullah informed that Haj pilgrims from Adilabad-52, Hyderabad-42, Karimnagar-36, Khammam-14, Warangal Urban 32, Mancherial 17, Nirmal 39, Komaram Bheem Asifabad 19, Jagtial 24, Peddapalli 21, Bhadradri Kotthagudem 22, Sanga Reddy-2, Wanparthy-3, Nagarkurnool-21, Jogulamba Gadwal-17, Vikarabad-32, Nizamabad-3, Guntur-172, Nellore-68, Prakasam-3, Kurnool-110, Mahboobnagar-1, Nalgonda-2, and Ranga Reddy-2, have left from Hyderabad embarkation point.

Members of the Haj Committee Syed Nizamuddin, Syed Ghulam Ahmed Hussain, Syed Irfan-ul-Haq, Mohammed Jafer Khan, Mohammed Nazeeruddin, Syed Haneef Ali Member Central Wakf Council and others were also present.