83.4 Kilograms of Marijuana Seized in Sangareddy

Sangareddy: Police in Sangareddy district have seized a large quantity of marijuana, totaling 83.4 kilograms.

A person from Chittoor district has been arrested in connection with the case, and his vehicle has also been confiscated.

The police stated, "The marijuana was being transported illegally. We are gathering more information based on the arrested individual to uncover further evidence."

Authorities are taking measures to combat the illegal drug trade and have urged the public to cooperate with the police.