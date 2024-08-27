Live
- Hiring in Indian telecom, ISP and allied industry to see 5.62 pc growth in July-Dec
- Darshan’s special treatment: Karnataka govt seeks report on management of all jails
- ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur named Captain, Smriti Mandhana Vice-Captain for 15-Member Squad
- Ugarte's Man Utd medical set after 60 mn euros agreement with PSG
- Amy Jackson Dazzles in Alberta Ferretti Gown at Her Amalfi Coast Wedding to Ed Westwick
- Mohammedan Sporting runs into investors trouble just days after confirming ISL 2024-25 participation
- Nara Lokesh Denies Allegations on Tanuku Anna Canteen Operations
- Laugh your way through corporate life with Sony LIV’s upcoming Telugu series ‘Bench Life’
- BJP’s nationwide membership drive from Sept 2; PM Modi to take lead
- US Open 2024: Sumit Nagal loses in first round to Tallon Griekspoor
Just In
83.4 Kilograms of Marijuana Seized in Sangareddy
Highlights
Police in Sangareddy district have seized a large quantity of marijuana, totaling 83.4 kilograms.
Sangareddy: Police in Sangareddy district have seized a large quantity of marijuana, totaling 83.4 kilograms.
A person from Chittoor district has been arrested in connection with the case, and his vehicle has also been confiscated.
The police stated, "The marijuana was being transported illegally. We are gathering more information based on the arrested individual to uncover further evidence."
Authorities are taking measures to combat the illegal drug trade and have urged the public to cooperate with the police.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS