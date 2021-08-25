86% qualify in TS EAMCET

Hyderabad: A total of 85.70 per cent candidates qualified out of 2,27,000 appeared for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021.

Students belonging to Andhra Pradesh secured the first and second ranks in TS EAMCET-2021. State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy released the results here on Wednesday.

Satti Karthikeya of West Godavari district and Duggineni Venkata Paneesh of Kadapa from Andhra Pradesh got the first and second ranks, respectively. Mohammed Abdul Muqeeth of Hyderabad secured the third rank in the engineering stream. R Santhosh Reddy from Nalgonda and J Venkata Aditya (Hyderabad) have got fourth and fifth ranks, respectively.

In the agriculture and medical stream, M Karthikeya from Hyderabad, E Srinija (Rangareddy) and T Sai Koushal Reddy (Hyderabad) secured the first three ranks, respectively. The fourth and fifth ranks were secured by R Srinivasa Karthikeya (Anantapur) and Ch Vishnu Vivek (Rajahmundry) from Andhra Pradesh.

A total of 1,21,480 candidates qualified out of 1,47,991 attended the engineering entrance exam. In agriculture and medicine, 73,070 candidates qualified. The total number of students appeared for the exam were 79,009. The percentage of attendance in engineering stream was 89.71 and in agriculture it was 91.19 per cent.

This year, 295 students (206 boys & 89 girls) of Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society have scored good percentiles on par with the students of corporate colleges.

Among the top scorers are Amanullah Asrar and Junaid of TMRJC, Barkas Boys and Feroz Khan of TMRJC, Sangareddy. JNTU Vice Chancellor K Narasimha Reddy said the qualified candidates were allowed to apply for the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling session by paying counselling fee from August 30. The last date for booking a slot for counselling is September 3. Certificate verification would be done between September 4 and 11 and the web options can be done from September 4 to 13. The first-round seat allotment will be announced on September 15.

