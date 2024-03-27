9 held for theft of RRUs, RRHs & cell phone tower cable wires of Airtel

Hyderabad: Sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone Team, along with Kachiguda and Adibatla police have apprehended an interstate gang of nine accused, who found committing theft of RRUs (Remote Radio Unit), RRHs(Remote Radio Heads), BBUs (Base Band Units) Tower Cable Wires of Airtel Networks & JIO Networks from different places in Telangana State.

The accused identified as Banavath Naga Raju, Tower Rigger of Airtel Networks, R/o LB Nagar and native of Devla Thanda, Palakeedu (M), Suryapet District; Maloth Nagesh alias Varun, Tower Rigger of Airtel Networks, of LB Nagar, Ranga Reddy District and native of Devla Thanda, Palakeedu (M), Suryapet District; Chukkolu Shiva, student residing at Saroor Nagar, Hyderabad (receiver/re-seller); Dilshad Malik, Computer Scrape business, of New Mallepally and native of Kanshi (V), Meerut Tq& District, UP (receiver); Chand Malik, Computer Scrap Business, R/o M.M Colony, Pahadi, Attapur, RR District and native of Mawana (village), Meerut District, UP (receiver); Shaharyan Malik, Computer Scrape Business, of New Mallepally, native of Jamna Nagar (village), Meerut, UP (receiver); Sohail Malik, Computer Scrap Business, of Habeeb Nagar Nala, Nampally, and native of Meerut, UP (receiver).

On credible information, the Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone Team, Hyderabad along with Adibatla Police, Rachakonda apprehended the accused and seized the theft objects. The arrests were made under the supervision of Ande Srinivasa Rao, Addl. Dy. Commissioner of Police, Commissioner’s Task Force, Hyderabad by Shaik Jakeer Hussain , Inspector of South Zone Task Force, P Laxmikanth Reddy, Inspector, Kachiguda PS, SIs G. Anjaneyulu, KNarsimulu, N. Naveen & Staff of Task Force, South Zone, Hyderabad City along with Kachiguda Police, said S Rashmi Perumal IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Commissioner’s Taskforce, Hyderabad City.