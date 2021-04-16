94% Cyberabad police vaccinated

Top
Cyberabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar on Thursday took the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, along with other frontline officers, including CTC unit doctors, Dr Sukumar, Dr Saritha, and medical staff.

Addressing the frontline officers, he informed that as on Thursday 94 per cent personnel of the Cyberabad police got vaccinated. He advised the public to take vaccines immediately from available hospitals/PHC centres.

Sajjanar advised people to wear masks, use sanitisers, maintain physical distance and take other precautions.

He urged Covid warriors to donate plasma by registering their name in donateplasma.scsc.in or call Cyberabad Covid Control Room – 94906 17440.

