996 Arrested for Misconduct During Ganesh Festival in Hyderabad, Thanks to SHE Teams

The vibrant celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi turned into a vigilant operation by the SHE Teams of Hyderabad, resulting in the arrest of 996 individuals for indecent behavior towards women throughout the festival. The efforts were concentrated around Khairatabad Bada Ganesh Temple, a popular hub for devotees, as well as in various crowded areas across the city during the 11-day festival.





The SHE Teams, dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of citizens, caught these offenders red-handed, utilizing video and photographic evidence to substantiate the claims of misbehavior. Those apprehended will face charges under Section 70(c) of the City Police Act and Section 292 of the Indian Penal Code. Offenders will be presented before a magistrate, accompanied by evidence of their actions. In instances where video evidence was not available, some individuals were counseled and given stern warnings in the presence of their family members.





The proactive approach of the SHE Teams underscores a firm stance against public misconduct. "This operation serves as a bold reminder that such behavior will not be tolerated,” stated a spokesperson for the SHE Teams.





Officials urge citizens to remain vigilant and report any inappropriate incidents. The public is encouraged to raise their voices and contact the SHE Teams or dial 100 in case of emergencies.

Women are particularly urged to stay aware of their surroundings and to speak out against any harassment they may encounter in public and crowded spaces. "Stand up, speak out, and know that SHE Teams are always there, working tirelessly to keep Hyderabad a safe city," the spokesperson emphasized.





For assistance or to report incidents, individuals can reach the SHE Teams helpline by dialing 100 or via WhatsApp at 9490616555.

The SHE Teams continue to demonstrate their commitment to the safety of women and the greater community, especially during significant cultural events like Ganesh Chaturthi.