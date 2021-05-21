9th Oxygen Express reaches Hyderabad with 119.45 tonnes of LMO

Secunderabad: The Ninth Oxygen Express to Hyderabad reached Sanathnagar Goods Complex on Thursday. The train has brought 119.45 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) filled in six tankers. So far, 774.37 Metric tonnes of LMO had been transported in nine Oxygen Express trains.

The Ninth Oxygen Express was transported from Rourkela, Odisha for 1320 km in a short period of around 22 hours, with the train travelling at an average speed of 60 kmph from its originating station. To ensure that the train reaches the destination at the fastest possible time, Railways have created a green corridor route for uninterrupted and fast movement of these oxygen special trains, said senior officer, South Central Railway.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR has assured that the Railways is taking all necessary steps to ensure that the Oxygen Express trains reach in the fastest possible time. He said that the movement of these trains is being given the highest sense of urgency, with multi-disciplinary teams working round the clock to ensure speedy delivery. He also appreciated the staff and officers for the coordination and liaison being maintained with the State governments of both originating and destination stations for expediting the supply of oxygen by these trains.