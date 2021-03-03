A divine treat awaits pilgrims

Hyderabad: The time and date to inaugurate the renovated Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri will be decided on March 4 when Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will make the final inspection of the ongoing works.

According to sources, the date and time of inauguration will be fixed in consultation with Chinna Jeeyar Swamy. In all probability, the inauguration may take place after May 4 as the Sukra Moodhami ends on that day and till then no auspicious functions or ceremonies are held.

The government has allocated more than Rs 500 crore for the marvellous makeover of the temple aiming to promote it as one of the famous religious places and Hindu spiritual centres in the country. The temple atop Yadagirigutta is undergoing a drastic transformation with towering gopurams, breath-taking sculptures and mandapams. The temple would turn into a modern architectural marvel, officials said.

The Chief Minister would also visit the structures which include Pushkarini, Annadana Satram, Kalyana Katta and Presidential suite built for VVIPs on temple premises. The Chief Minister will perform special puja after the inspection of the temple. He will also review some new proposals regarding the elevation of the temple and construction of a bus terminal and a depot for transport facilities for pilgrims, parking place for vehicles coming from across the country and boarding facilities in the temple town. The Chief Minister, it is learnt, proposes to perform Maha Yagam at the time of the inauguration of the temple by inviting some political bigwigs in the country.