A glittering finale for American Telugu Association Vedukalu in hyderabad city

Hyderabad: The American Telugu Association (ATA) cultural festival, 'ATA Vedukalu,' concluded on a grand note at Ravindra Bharathi here on Sunday. For the last 30 years, ATA has been conducting ATA Vedukalu in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states with an aim to keep alive Telugu culture and promote literary, cultural, educational, social, economic, health and community activities in both Telugu states.

ATA was established in 1990 is one of the oldest and largest associations with 10 lakhs Telugu origin people in the United States. This year the activities started from December 4 to 28 in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. About 50 ATA members have travelled from the US to conduct the activities, said Parmesh Bheemreddy, the president of ATA.

ATA conducted medical camps in villages, skill development to tenth and intermediate passed candidates in Vocational areas in coordination with TATA Company India that trained over 1,000 people and provided access to immediate employment. Business and educational seminars in Vizag and Hyderabad to improve relationship between the US and Indian entrepreneurs.

Education Seminar in coordination with US Consulate and Telangana State Higher Education Council to help students aspiring for higher education in The US and Canada. Bathrooms, water facilities, school supplies, school furniture and over 100 merit scholarships were provided to schools. Support to Residential School for Hearing Impaired to buy speech therapy Kits and sponsoring individual students.

FELICITATED

Awards to eminent people in various cultural programs and lifetime achievement awards were given away. They are as follows:

Krishnam Raju Lifetime Achievement Award

Bandaru Dattatreya For Public Service

Neeraj Sampathy For Business and Sports

Sri Kala Krishna For Performing Arts,

Ashwini Rathod For Performing Arts,

Rahul Sipligunj Music

Komanduri Ramachary Music

Katnam Gangadhara Tilak Community service

Soudhamini Prodduturi Women Empowerment

Krishnamaneni Papa Rao Social Service