A journey from hardship to humour

Through his films, Sadaiah celebrates the essence of Telangana’s rural culture, using comedy to highlight everyday life and social issues. His works, such as ‘Bodlo Sanchi,’ ‘Pendathantta,’ ‘Auto Aapundri,’ ‘Panchangam Cheptha,’ and ‘Dr Kondanna,’ have made him a household name in the state

Karimnagar (Peddapalli): Sadaiah’s life is a testament to resilience, talent, and determination. Today, he is spreading laughter through his short films, but his path was not without struggles. Born in Kanagarti village, Odela mandal, Peddapalli district, Sadaiah lost his father, Bhumaiah, at a young age while studying in the eighth grade. Raised by his mother, Nambamma, Sadaiah grew up under difficult circumstances. To make ends meet, he worked menial jobs, earning Rs 20 a day to cover his exam fees. Despite his hardships, he was determined to complete his education.

Sadaiah’s interest in performing arts developed early, and by the age of nine, he had already gained local recognition by performing Burrakatha, a traditional form of storytelling. His talent shone through at school events and anniversaries, giving him a platform to showcase his skills. Later, as a college student, he continued to face financial difficulties but persevered with his studies, eventually securing a government job as a teacher. He now works in Ramadugu mandal.

In 1990, Sadaiah’s performance in the play ‘Na Naku Pellikavali’ earned him the district-level best actor award. Over the years, he performed on various stages, captivating audiences with his one-act plays.

His passion for comedy led him to venture into filmmaking, and in 2007, he made his first short film ‘Kandala Kondanna (Yetulu Ekkuva),’ which was released on YouTube. The film brought him a growing fan base, and since then, Sadaiah has written, directed, and produced nearly 100 short films, all rich with humour and village life themes.

Through his films, Sadaiah celebrates the essence of Telangana’s rural culture, using comedy to highlight everyday life and social issues. His works, such as ‘Bodlo Sanchi,’ ‘Pendathantta,’ ‘Auto Aapundri,’ ‘Panchangam Cheptha,’ and ‘Dr Kondanna,’ have made him a household name in the state. His YouTube channels—RS Nanda Comedy and Sadanna Comedy—continue to provide wholesome entertainment to audiences.

Sadaiah also takes pride in promoting Telangana’s language and folk traditions through his films, which are known for their rustic, village-centric storytelling. He is the first filmmaker from Telangana to focus exclusively on comedy, and his dedication has earned him the nickname ‘Brahmanandam of Telangana.’ With ambitions to expand his reach globally, Sadaiah plans to produce films in Hindi and English, aspiring to become an internationally recognized comedian akin to Charlie Chaplin.

Speaking to The Hans India, Sadaiah shared, “I have written over 50 songs on social issues and I am passionate about bringing humour to the world. My dream is to achieve global recognition like Chaplin, and I hope to make people laugh everywhere.”