A Spectacular Showcase of Talent at Meru International School's Inter Pre-School Competition
Meru International School proudly hosted the Merutsav Kidz Inter Pre-School Competition on February 3rd, 2024, The event brought together a total of 250 participants from 15 schools in a celebration of a day with spirited competition and skillful displays.
The event featured an array of competitions designed to enhance the child’s development, including art, storytelling, dance, poem recitation and fancy dress activities. The carefully curated events aimed not only to showcase the talents of the preschoolers but also to provide a platform for them to express themselves freely and build confidence in a supportive environment.
The event concluded with an awards ceremony, where participants were recognized for their achievements and efforts. Each child received a certificate of participation, emphasizing the importance of valuing the journey and celebrating the development of skills and character.
About Meru International School: Meru International School is a leading educational institution committed to providing a holistic learning experience. With branches in Miyapur and Tellapur, Meru International School focuses on academic excellence, character development, and the overall well-being of students.
The school aims to nurture young minds to become responsible and compassionate global citizens.
For more information, please visit https://meruinternationalschool.com/.