Live
Just In
A tiffin centre owner along with three others held over alleged drug peddling in Hyderabad
The owner of Varalakshmi Tiffins and three others have been detained by the police in Hyderabad over alleged drug peddling.
Varalakshmi Tiffins Centre in Hyderabad, located in Food Lane, DLF Street, Gachibowli, is a well-known hotel among food lovers. However, the hotel has recently gained attention due to the discovery of drugs on its premises with police seizing drugs worth approximately Rs. 14 lakh.
As a result, the owner of Varalakshmi Tiffins and three others have been detained by the police. Along with the drugs, the police also confiscated Rs. 97,500 in cash and five mobile phones. The police revealed that the main accused, Anuradha, who is a drug peddler, had been involved in drug trafficking as a means of earning money. She had been smuggling drugs from Goa to the city for several years.
During this time, Anuradha came into contact with Prabhakar Reddy, the owner of Varalakshmi Tiffins, and Venkata, the owner of Palleturi Pullatlu. They started selling drugs locally, including cocaine, MDMA, and Ecstasy pills. The police stated that they used to meet at Mokila to discuss the supply of drugs. The recent arrest took place while a deal related to the drug supply was in progress.