A vote for BRS is vote for BJP: Mahesh Goud
Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud lashed out at both the BRS and BJP, alleging a secret deal between them in the Jubilee Hills by-election.
Speaking to the media, the TPCC chief said, “A vote for BRS is a vote for BJP. Both parties are two sides of the same coin.” He accused KT Rama Rao of making undemocratic statements such as asking the voters to accept Rs 5,000 and vote for the BRS, and demanded the Election Commission to take immediate action.
Mahesh Kumar Goud asserted that the Congress government has fulfilled most of its promises, citing free bus travel for women, new ration cards, distribution of fine rice to 1.2 crore beneficiaries, and 200 units of free electricity to 40,000 families in Jubilee Hills. Congress candidate Naveen Yadav represents local, educated and belongs to BC community and will win with a massive majority due to his accessibility and the party’s welfare-driven governance, he claimed.
Mahesh Goud asserted that the Congress will sweep the Jubilee Hills poll as the public has seen the development, welfare, and good governance under CM Revanth Reddy.