ABDM services inaugurated at AIIMS

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday inaugurated the Ayushmann Bharath Digital Mission (ABDM) services of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bibinagar and also witnessed the practical demonstration of real time video specialist consultation.

ABDM is an initiative started to digitalise health records across the country which includes QR code-based patient registration, Health Management Information System (HMIS), a software to manage data in any hospital including many digital services like patient registration, patient que management, lab information system, doctors desk and OP billing.

Mansukh Madaviya said that with the help of Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) card, patients can access their medical records anywhere, anytime without losing them all over India. He delivered the Maharshi Charak shapath to the newly joined batch of MBBS students (2022-23). Congratulating the first- year students, Mansukh said that all of them should feel proud to be studying in a reputed institution like AIIMS. He added, "AIIMS is a prestigious institute. Its reputation is such that people think that if there is no treatment available at AIIMS, then there is no treatment available elsewhere in the whole country."

The Union Health minister called upon every medical student to inculcate the two important traits for success, commitment and dedication. Mandaviya reiterated that health was never to be treated as business and added that it was a service to humanity. Recalling how India supplied Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin to the rest of the world at the pre-COVID prices without taking advantage of the crisis, he said that was in accordance with the principle of 'Vasudaiva Kutumbakam'. He exhorted the teachers at AIIMS to ensure that the young doctors accord highest priority to serve the poorest of the poor.

Under Swatch Bharath Abhiyaan, Herbal Plantation drive was taken up in the presence of the Minister, where 101 herbal plants were planted by the newly joined 1st year MBBS students of AIIMS Bibinagar. The Minister was presented with the progress report of AIIMS Bibinagar by Executive Director Dr Bhatia. Later, Dr Mandaviya visited the project site of construction to review the work under progress. MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Executive Director Prof Vikas Bhatia, Dean (Academics) Prof Rahul Narang and Medical Superintendent, Prof Neeraj Agarwal were also present.