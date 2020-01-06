Trending :
ABVP for bar on outsiders in campus

ABVP for bar on outsiders in campus
ABVP OU president and state joint secretary M Suman Shankar submitted a memorandum to the registrar Gopal Reddy to stop outsiders entering the university premises.

Osmania University: ABVP OU president and state joint secretary M Suman Shankar submitted a memorandum to the registrar Gopal Reddy to stop outsiders entering the university premises.

Speaking on the occasion, M Suman Shankar said, "Outsiders are entering into the university premises and spoiling the environment in the campus. They are making the university as another Dharna Chowk. Officials and University police should respond to it and stop such activities."

City secretary P Srihari, CWC member Praveen Reddy, Raghavendar, Ramesh, Siva, Anji, Srinu, Raghu, Chandu, Sanjeev, Linga, Mahesh, Bapu and others were present.

