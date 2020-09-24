ACB continues searches for second day in ACP Narasimha Reddy case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths continued their searches for the second day at the residences of Narasimha Reddy's benamis. The ACB took Narasimha Reddy into custody on Friday morning and continued the searches in the disproportionate assets case.

The officials raided the ACP's house in Mahendra Hills for the latter's involvement in land settlements and illegal businesses. A case has been registered against him after the searches at various locations revealed that Reddy had amassed assets worth Rs 70 crore that includes 55 acres of agricultural lands at Anantapur, four plots in front of Cyber Towers in Madhapur, two other house plots, one Commercial G + 3 building at Hafeezpet, and two houses besides Rs 15 lakh cash, two bank lockers and investments in real estate and other businesses.

Narasimha Reddy will be produced before the court today after a medical examination. Reddy joined the police department as a 1991-batch sub-inspector of Police. He worked as a sub-inspector in Task force wing under Hyderabad commissionerate. Later he worked as an inspector in Uppal, Begumpet and other police stations before being promoted as an ACP.