ACB grills top official in disproportionate assets case

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana on Wednesday began questioning state’s Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Secretary and Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited Chief General Manager (Land Management) Shiva Balakrishna.

Following the ACB court order, the agency took him into custody from Chanchalguda Jail, where he has been lodged since his arrest in a disproportionate assets case following searches at his properties on January 24. He was brought to the ACB office in Banjara Hills for interrogation.

The Principal Special Judge for Special Police Establishment and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SPE & ACB) cases had on Monday sent Shiva Balakrishna to ACB’s custody for eight days. The questioning will continue till February 7.

The anti-graft agency will be focusing on transactions from 15 bank accounts of Balakrishna, who earlier served as the director (planning) of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

The ACB officials will be conducting a probe into the approvals given by him as HMDA director. Some builders who were given permission are also likely to be called for questioning.