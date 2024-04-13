Achievers’ Day marked at GITAM varsity

Hyderabad: GITAM Deemed to be University, here, marked Achievers’ Day on Friday, with a grand celebration recognizing the exceptional achievements of its students in placements and higher studies. Organised by the Career Guidance Center, the event witnessed the distribution of appointment offers and admission letters to deserving students, showcasing the university’s commitment to academic excellence and holistic development.

A total of 180 companies participated in the recruitment drive at GITAM, Hyderabad Campus, with 150 companies successfully completing the recruitment process. The students from various schools of GITAM secured placements in reputed companies across diverse sectors, while many others opted for higher studies and secured admission in prestigious universities both nationally and internationally.

Among the remarkable achievements of GITAM students, Reeti Dutta Choudhury, a final year Bachelor of Science student, secured the impressive 333rd rank in the Indian Institute of Technology Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM-2024). This achievement underscores the academic excellence and capabilities of GITAM students at a national level. Several students also secured internships with renowned companies, leading to post-internship placements with lucrative packages. One notable instance is a student selected for an internship at Microsoft, initially offered a CTC of Rs 1.25 Lakh, which was then stiffened to Rs 50 Lakh CTC upon completion of the internship. Additionally, two students secured internships with a stiffened of Rs 50K, which further increased to Rs 25 Lakh CTC post-internship.

The majority of eligible students from diverse academic backgrounds such as BTech, MTech, BBA, BCom, MBA, BPharmacy, BSc., MSc., and BA have been successfully placed in IT Services, Product development, Core Industries, and Pharmaceutical companies. The highest package offered to Technology students reached an impressive Rs 15 Lakhs per annum (LPA), while Management students secured a package of Rs 14.13 LPA, and Science students received offers of Rs.7.25 LPA. The weighted average Cost to Company (CTC) for GITAM School of Technology (GST) surged to Rs. 5.18 lakh per annum, and School of Business to Rs.7.5 lakhs, reflecting the excellent quality of placements.

Some of the notable companies that offered lucrative salary packages include Celigo and Pega Systems (Rs.15 Lakhs each per annum), Federal Bank (Rs.14.13 LPA), TalentServe (Rs.12 Lakhs), Storable India (Rs.11 Lakhs), Oracle (Rs.10.54 Lakhs), CBRE (Rs.9.1 Lakhs), ICICI Bank (Rs.8.29 Lakhs), Statestreet (Rs. 8.6 Lakhs), INRY (Rs.8.41 Lakhs), Deliveroo, and Dabur (Rs.8 Lakhs each). Additionally, companies such as Asian Paints (Rs.7.8 Lakhs), Arup (Rs.7.7 Lakhs), Deloitte (Rs.7.62 Lakhs), Tiger Analytics (Rs.7.5 Lakhs), Intellipaat (Rs.7.25 Lakhs), Verizon (Rs.7.2 Lakhs), TCS Digital (Rs.7 Lakhs), Alstom (Rs.6.8 Lakhs), Naukri.com (Rs.6.75 Lakhs), Accenture-Adv ASE (Rs.6.5 Lakhs), PWC, MYK Laticrete, and NCR (Rs.6 Lakhs each), Vodafone Idea (Rs.5.5 Lakhs), CleanHarbors, DataBeat, Musigma, Intellect Design Arena, ABS Fujitsu, and BOSCH-ME (Rs.5 Lakhs per annum).

The Achievers’ Day Celebration began at 2 pm. Amit Sinha, Vice President, Talent Acquisition, Accenture; Joshua David, India Campus Lead, MPHASIS; Anshuman Saran, Associate Vice President, Aurobindo Pharma; T.Nirajkumar, Head-Corporate HR & Admin, RAK Ceramics; and Srinivasa Rao Patnala, Global Delivery Head, L&T Technology Services were participated as guest of honor on this occasion. They advised the achievers that they have to learn to be a student for life, they have to be constant learners and keep learning every day, every week, and every month.