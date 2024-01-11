ACP Venkat Reddy asks school students to follow traffic rules

Hyderabad: In light of the unfortunate accidents that have taken place in the city in the past few days involving school buses and students, K Venkat Reddy, Assistant Commissioner of Police, organised a Traffic Rules Awareness program at Indic International School, Kompally, on Wednesday.

The programme was organised and coordinated by Gopi Sikder of the Cyberabad Security Council. Venkat Reddy educated the children on the importance of following traffic rules and regulations and the precautions to be taken while boarding and deboarding the School Bus. With the help of multiple videos – animations and clips of some actual accidents – he listed out the critical rules to follow for Road safety. the Importance of wearing Helmets and seat belts, obeying traffic signals, following lane discipline, way of protecting oneself on roads, and a list of dos and don’ts was presented in a very entertaining and interesting manner. The students enjoyed the session and promised that they’ll not only follow the rules but also impress upon their parents the need to follow the same.

Delete Edit



Ashish Naredi, Chairman of the school, thanked Venkat Reddy and Gopi Sikder for this wonderful and proactive initiative. Hema Surapaneni, Director of the school, said that the school was looking at ways of bringing in the requisite awareness amongst students and this session by the Police team was the best that they could have asked for. Mithu Nag, the Principal of the school, promised to have refresher sessions for the students and more initiatives on the side of safety and security.

