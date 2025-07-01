Act swiftly on public issues, Mayor tells GHMC officials

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has directed officials to promptly address public complaints without any delays. On Monday, the Mayor took part in the Prajavani programme at the GHMC headquarters, where citizens from different areas of the city presented their issues directly to her.

On the occasion, Vijayalakshmi emphasized that the administration prioritizes addressing the issues faced by the citizens. She guaranteed that each complaint submitted will be carefully reviewed, and steps will be taken to resolve it swiftly in collaboration with the concerned officials. She directed the officials to make certain that there are no delays in addressing these concerns.

Officials reported that a large number of complaints concerning sanitation, road repairs, drainage issues, and property tax were received during the Prajavani programme.

The Mayor personally engaged with the complainants, attentively listening to their concerns. She emphasized that whether citizens approach Prajavani directly to express their grievances or utilize the online portal and mobile application, those who have submitted their issues through these digital means will also be prioritized, and efforts will be made to address their concerns. She reiterated the importance of citizen involvement in transforming Hyderabad into a more advanced city.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan has instructed that all complaints submitted through Prajavani must be addressed promptly. He emphasized that officials from the concerned departments are accountable for the complaints pertaining to their areas and must actively work on reviewing and resolving each application received. He cautioned that disciplinary action would be enforced against anyone who causes delays.

On Monday, the GHMC received as many as 182 complaints in the public hearing Prajavani programme at the GHMC headquarters and all circles of GHMC.

A total of 78 complaints were received during the public hearing held at the GHMC headquarters. Of which 40 were received by the Town Planning Department, 9 by the Tax Section, 4 each by the Sanitation and Vigilance Departments, 3 by the Engineering Department, 1 each by the Finance, Estate, Sports, UBD, Secunderabad Zone, Kukatpally Zone and Housing Departments.

The Prajavani phone-in programme received 4 requests all of which were forwarded to the respective department.

Meanwhile, a total of 107 complaints were received in the six zones under the jurisdiction of GHMC. Out of which 49 were received in Kukatpally Zone, 25 in Secunderabad Zone, 13 in Serilingampally Zone, 10 in LB Nagar Zone, 9 in Charminar Zone and one in Khairtabad Zone.