Action Committee for CPA to continue strike

Hyderabad: With the various demands of the doctors remaining unaddressed, the action committee for Central Protection Act has unanimously decided to continue the strike.

The strike would involve halting all academic activities, elective OPDs, ward services, and elective OT services while maintaining essential emergency services, including ICUs, emergency procedures, and emergency OTs.

In a press release issued, the representatives of the Action Committee for the Central Protection Act said that on August 16, the Committee held a detailed meeting with officials from the Ministry of Health to express deep concern regarding the recent tragic incident and to advocate for immediate action to safeguard healthcare professionals across the nation.

The doctors were informed of a notice (HFW/Union Health Ministry assures doctors of safety efforts/17 August 2024/1) issued by the MOHFW on August 17, assuring the formation of a committee to suggest measures for ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals. “While we appreciate the Ministry's efforts, this assurance falls short of addressing our immediate needs. Previous committees have been established without resulting in significant progress or the passage of relevant legislation. The urgency of the situation demands immediate action in the form of an ordinance to ensure the safety and security of healthcare professionals, particularly in light of the rising incidents of violence against them,” the press release said.

The doctors have been demanding a fair and transparent investigation, an immediate ordinance within 48 hours to address the safety concerns of healthcare professionals, legislation in Parliament, the continuation of the ordinance, the deployment of paramilitary forces and nationwide security measures, and financial compensation to the families of the deceased doctors.