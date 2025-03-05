Adani Group launches ‘Journey of Dreams’ film showcasing transformative power of ports

Hyderabad: Continuing its “Hum Karke Dikhate Hain” series, the Adani Group has launched its latest film, “Journey of Dreams”, which highlights the pivotal role of Adani Ports in fostering economic growth and global connectivity.

The film narrates the inspiring journey of small businesses and entrepreneurs benefiting from Adani Ports’ world-class infrastructure. It begins with a heartwarming exchange between a father and daughter watching a ship sail, symbolising the movement of goods and dreams. The story then follows a small business owner from Gujarat’s Kutch region, whose traditional Namda wool-felting toys reach international markets through Adani Ports’ seamless logistics support.

Ajay Kakar, Head of Corporate Branding at Adani Group, emphasised that Adani Ports is not just about facilitating trade but also empowering communities. “Our ports act as beacons of hope, transforming dreams into reality and fostering economic prosperity,” he said. Created by Ogilvy India, the film reflects Adani’s commitment to human-centric growth. Piyush Pandey, Chief Advisor at Ogilvy India, noted that large enterprises hold true significance when they uplift communities. Part of the #AdaniHKKDH series, the film will be promoted across digital and broadcast platforms to reach a wider audience.