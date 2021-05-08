Adopt Mumbai Model to curtail corona spread: Congress leader Sravan Dasoju

Hyderabad: Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao left people in lurch in the midst of second wave of corona pandemic, AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju on Saturday demanded the CM to immediately adopt the Mumbai Model of curtailing the spread of coronavirus infection in Hyderabad and also across Telangana State. Sravan Dasoju urged the Chief Minister to ask the senior IAS officers to study the Mumbai model, which is being hailed even by the Supreme Court, instead of deploying them to survey the Devarayanjal lands.

The Congress leader alleged that people were afraid of being looted by private hospitals, which are literally treating them like ATMs by charging exorbitant prices and a huge scarcity of Oxygen, life saving drugs like Remdesivir, Tosilizumab etc was evident. Dr Sravan asked the CM to appoint a doctor or a public health policy expert or a health care professional as the new Health Minister as part of the constitutional responsibility. "Please make necessary arrangements to save the lives of people of Telangana. Deploy Army at private hospitals and diagnostic centres to implement the government prescribed charges, include Covid-19 in Arogyasri as promised and make sure health insurance should not be declined by the hospitals," said Sravan. The Congress leader suggested that since, Reliance group is helping Mumbai to overcome the crisis, the government can also ask MEIL, Myhome Group, Navayuga, Dr Reddys etc., and other corporate groups, which have immensely benefited after the formation of Telangana.

"If Kerala can setup high tech Covid-19 Control Room, why can't Telangana emulate it and set up a similar state level Control Room in Telangana, after all, Hyderabad is also an IT Hub? Where is the fault? What do we lack? Being a tech savvy, can't you think of it KCR," Sravan questioned.