Advocate stabbed to death

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons stabbed to death an advocate at Attapur in Rajendranagar on Saturday afternoon. The advocate Mohammed Khader was at his office at Suleimannagar in Attapur police station area when some persons who are suspected to be relatives of the advocate barged inside and stabbed him indiscriminately with knives. He suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem examination to the mortuary. The clues team visited the spot and collected some material for investigation. The police are verifying the footage of the surveillance cameras installed in the vicinity to identify the assailants.