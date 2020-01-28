Afzalgunj: Al Khair donates 100 iron benches to Osmania General Hospital

Afzalgunj: As part of its charity work, the Al Khair Foundation donated 100 three-seater iron benches on account of Republic Day on Sunday.

According to the foundation, the total seating capacity of benches donated reached 250 from the contributions from other NGOs and will help at least 750 patients and their attendants to sit comfortably at the hospital.

On the Republic Day, Osmania General Hospital (OGH), acknowledged the contributions of its alumni, NGOs and its partners in bringing about significant changes in the services and facilities for the betterment of patients and their attendants in the last one year.

Speaking on the side-lines of the Republic Day function, Dr B Nagender, Superintendent, OGH said, several projects have been undertaken and successfully completed at the OGH recently. A few important ones among were, the laying of a new road from OP to IP block and beyond, commissioning of new Acute Nuero Surgery Care(ANSC) unit, the upgradation of 24 hour path lab, a new single donor platelet machine for the blood bank etc.

He added that the old building is completely vacated and additional space is being created above the QQDC (Quli Qutub Sha Department of Cardiology) block with 300 beds within the hospital premises. And as per the plans, renovation of old building is targeted to be completed by Apr, 2021. Highlighting the department achievements and appreciating the efforts of doctors and nurses, the superintendent said that last year 9.58 lakh patients availed outpatient care services and over 5,1000 admissions and over 75,000 surgeries were performed at the hospital.

He added that, in this journey, the role of partner NGOs like Tata Trust, Seva Bharti, RogiSahyata and Safa Baitul Maal has been very significant. He particularly appreciated the efforts of Helping Hand Foundation which contributed Rs 60 lakh in the last year to improve services and facilities in collaboration with other CSR groups which motivated for the betterment of the hospital.

Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) is collaborating with OGH to provide 50 patient coordinators and helpers, 2 lift men, 2 sweepers, 2 Supervisors along with 3 ambulances in 2 shifts at OGH for patient care services, he added.

The benches were handed over in a brief function at the Old Building in the presence of Dr B Nagender, Superintendent, Dr Jafer Qureshi, Feroz Baig, from Al Khair Foundation. The HODs, RMOs and Staff from HHF were also present.