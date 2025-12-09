Agentic AI, Quantum Tech and Cybersecurity take centre-stage at ISB Summit

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB), through its Institute of Data Science (IIDS), in collaboration with HSBC, hosted the Data Science Summit 2025 (DSS 2025)—a two-day national gathering spotlighting cutting-edge developments in Agentic AI, Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, Generative AI Safety, and Emerging Technologies.

Recognised as an official Pre-Event of the India AI Impact Summit, DSS 2025 underscored ISB’s leadership in shaping India’s AI ecosystem. IIDS has been actively contributing to the national summit through workshops on fake news, misinformation, deepfakes, GenAI safety, and digital literacy initiatives.

The summit brought together over 30 global leaders from government, industry, academia, and research. Speakers represented organisations such as HSBC, EY, Novartis, Google India, Meesho, ONDC, BCG, Warner Bros Discovery, Hexagon, ECIL (DAE), the Ministry of Defence, Cyber Peace, Domyn, Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax Department, and senior law enforcement officials.

Sessions explored Quantum Computing and Post-Quantum Cybersecurity, the rise of Agentic AI and Autonomous Decisioning, and the deployment of Large Language Models at scale across business, government, and society.

Experts also examined risks of synthetic fraud, deepfakes, cryptocurrency misuse, money mules, and dark web-enabled financial crime. A strong policy lens shaped discussions on AI governance, misinformation, and public safety, while panels emphasised the importance of cross-border cybercrime intelligence and international cooperation.

Professor Manish Gangwar, Executive Director of IIDS, highlighted the urgency of responsible innovation: “As emerging technologies like Agentic AI and Quantum Computing reshape every sector, the need for robust cybersecurity, digital trust, and responsible AI becomes more urgent than ever. DSS 2025 reflects our commitment to building an ecosystem where innovation, security, and societal impact go hand in hand.”

The summit also featured research posters, startup demos, and interactive sessions spanning AI, quantum, cybersecurity, retail analytics, digital finance, and governance. The inaugural ceremony was marked by ISB Dean Professor Madan Pillutla lighting the lamp, symbolising ISB’s dedication to advancing discourse on safe, ethical, and future-ready technologies.