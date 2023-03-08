Agniveers completes 10 weeks training

Hyderabad: The 10 weeks training of Agniveer that started in the first week of January completed its basic training at AOC Centre on Tuesday. After completion of 10 weeks of their Basic Military Training (BMT), they stand at the horizon wearing the illustrious Olive Green where the second phase of their training that is the Advance Military Training (AMT) commences and soon upon completion of the same, the young soldiers will join their units and play their part in maintaining and safeguarding the sovereignty of our nation.





The Agniveers were also put through a systematic strength and physical training cycle, which not only acted as a catalyst to clear their mandatory tests but also indoctrinated them with the steadfastness to bear all circumstances and situations. The new Agniveers were also taught in-depth the nuances of weapon training and with special insistence being given to whet firing skills, EK GOLI, EK DUSHMAN, being the motto in the firing range. To nurture the fighting and never say die attitude, Inter Company Sports Competitions were also held, which witnessed and showcased elements of leadership and team spirit, said a senior officer, Defence Wing, Hyderabad.