Agri Act a conspiracy against farm sector: Talasani

Hyderabad: Alleging that the new Agriculture Act was a conspiracy to hand over the farm sector to corporate companies, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Monday said that if needed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would lead the farmers agitation in the country.

The Minister lashed out at the BJP government at the Centre for bringing an 'anti farmer' Act. What was the need to bring the bill when the entire farming community was protesting in the country, asked the Minister. How the government could pass the Bill with the voice vote when they are not in majority in Rajya Sabha.

There should be debate in the House when bills are introduced but it was passed without any discussion. "When the Revenue Act was brought in the State, the farmers erupted in joy whereas they are protesting now. Even Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu was against the Bill hence he was not in Rajya Sabha when the Bill was passed," said Srinivas Yadav demanding withdrawal of the Act.

The Minister said that revolution has started by the farmers in the country and if needed the TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao would lead the movement. He said that the BJP government, which has murdered democracy, would not last long. The farmers have started revolution against the government, he said.

Replying to a question, the Minister said that the double bedroom houses scheme was a continuous process. He accepted that there was delay in construction but added that the delay was caused due to the corona pandemic. Yadav said that since there was no land available in the city, the houses were constructed in the nearby areas. 90 per cent reservations would be provided to the Hyderabad city residents in those sites.