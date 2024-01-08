Agri Min directs officials to complete works of Sita Rama project by May end

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao instructed officials to speed up the works of the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation projectand complete them by May end.

During a high-level review meeting on irrigation projects with officials of the department in the presence of Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy held in the Secretariat, Tummala reviewed in detail the cause of delay for the project. This project is meant to lift water from river Godavari to irrigate lands in erstwhile Khammam.

He directed the officials to take up the project-related works at war footing. While pointing out that the government has already spent Rs 7,500 crore on this project, the Minister said that if this gets completed, by the end of the year the erstwhile Khammam will witness water supply to Vyra project, Lanka Sagar, NSP, totaling ayacut of 1.6 lakh acres. These works can be completed with an additional amount of Rs 70 crore. The Minister also brought to the notice of Uttam Kumar, the recently held review meeting at Gandugulapalli in the Kothagudem district.

During the earlier review meeting, Nageswara Rao enquired with officials about the delay in the project works including tunnel works, and directed them to employ the latest technology for expediting the works at the earliest. The delay is also being caused because of delay in land acquisition, diversion of forest land tender works Genco power house besides tunnel works.