  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

AICC finalises names of three remaining candidates, yet to announce formally

AICC finalises names of three remaining candidates, yet to announce formally
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The AICC is said to have made a conclusive decision over the remaining three candidates for Khammam, Karimnagar and Hyderabad, even as...

Hyderabad: The AICC is said to have made a conclusive decision over the remaining three candidates for Khammam, Karimnagar and Hyderabad, even as other candidates will begin filling nominations from April 18.

According to sources, following recent visit of KC Venugopal, the Congress leadership arrived at a consensus. The names which are said to be finalised are Velichala Rajender Rao, the son of former Karimnagar MLA Jagapathi Rao, who is a Velama from Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat. While in Khammam, fulfilling the promise made to minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and keeping in mind his clout, his brother Ponguleti Prasad Reddy is learnt to have been finalised by the party. Meanwhile, for Hyderabad constituency, DCC chief Sameer Waliullah’s name has been doing the rounds.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X