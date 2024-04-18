Live
AICC finalises names of three remaining candidates, yet to announce formally
Hyderabad: The AICC is said to have made a conclusive decision over the remaining three candidates for Khammam, Karimnagar and Hyderabad, even as other candidates will begin filling nominations from April 18.
According to sources, following recent visit of KC Venugopal, the Congress leadership arrived at a consensus. The names which are said to be finalised are Velichala Rajender Rao, the son of former Karimnagar MLA Jagapathi Rao, who is a Velama from Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat. While in Khammam, fulfilling the promise made to minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and keeping in mind his clout, his brother Ponguleti Prasad Reddy is learnt to have been finalised by the party. Meanwhile, for Hyderabad constituency, DCC chief Sameer Waliullah’s name has been doing the rounds.