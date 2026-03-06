AIG doctor demonstrates first aid at OU Workshop

Dr Imran Sharif of AIG Hospitals, Banjara Hills, demonstrating First Aid and CPR techniques during the Faculty Development Programme – a One Week Workshop on Physical Education and Sports Science at the Conference Hall, School of Education, University College of Education, Osmania University on Thursday.

The workshop, being held from March 4 to 10, aims to update the knowledge in the field of Physical Education. Dr Amit Malik, from International Physical Literacy Association teaches the importance of Physical Literacy.