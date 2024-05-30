  • Menu
AIMMO urges resolution of pending issues in Waqf Board

Hyderabad: The chairman of the All India Muslim Minorities Organisation (AIMMO) Syed Mukhtar Hussain has demanded that the long-pending issues in the Waqf board be resolved by the state government. Addressing a press conference in Hyderguda on Wednesday, he along with former MP MD Aziz Pasha and former director of Minority Finance Corporation MA Siddique said that crematoriums in the twin cities and districts were in danger of almost disappearing.

He urged the state government to allot 100 acres of Waqf land along the highways at a distance of 20 km. He also demanded that 100 square yards of Waqf land be allotted to poor Muslims who do not have houses in urban areas and all district headquarters. "The entire Waqf land is being used only by land grabbers and encroachers,” he alleged.

