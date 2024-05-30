Live
- Telangana State Formation Day: A Look at Date, History and Significance
- Welfare of the poor top priority, says PM Modi in Hoshiarpur
- Kartikeya looks confident with ‘Bhaje Vaayu Vegam’
- PV Sindhu loses to Carolina Marin, Singapore Open Super 750 campaign ends
- LinkedIn reveals fastest growing jobs, functions and industries for fresh graduates in India
- ‘Gam Gam Ganesha’ has potential to resonate with diverse audience: Anand Deverakonda
- Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till July 6
- Mahindra University Students Bag Top Honours in Global Innovation Challenge
- A romantic melody from Kamal’s ‘Bharateeyudu 2’gets released
- ‘Non Violence’promises a glimpse into 90s Madurai
Just In
AIMMO urges resolution of pending issues in Waqf Board
Hyderabad: The chairman of the All India Muslim Minorities Organisation (AIMMO) Syed Mukhtar Hussain has demanded that the long-pending issues in the...
Hyderabad: The chairman of the All India Muslim Minorities Organisation (AIMMO) Syed Mukhtar Hussain has demanded that the long-pending issues in the Waqf board be resolved by the state government. Addressing a press conference in Hyderguda on Wednesday, he along with former MP MD Aziz Pasha and former director of Minority Finance Corporation MA Siddique said that crematoriums in the twin cities and districts were in danger of almost disappearing.
He urged the state government to allot 100 acres of Waqf land along the highways at a distance of 20 km. He also demanded that 100 square yards of Waqf land be allotted to poor Muslims who do not have houses in urban areas and all district headquarters. "The entire Waqf land is being used only by land grabbers and encroachers,” he alleged.