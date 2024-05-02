Live
Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor assumes office
Hyderabad: Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor assumed the office of Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) Training Command (TC), Bengaluru.
A defence communique on Wednesday said Air Marshal N Kapoor was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 6, 1986. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College, and the National Defence College. A qualified flying instructor and a fighter combat leader, he has more than 3,400 hours of flying experience.
During his career, the Air Marshal has held numerous field and staff appointments. His operational tenures include being the Commanding Officer of a fighter squadron in the Central Sector, Station Commander of a flying base in the Western Sector, and Air Officer Commanding of a premier air base. He has done instructional tenures as Chief Instructor (Flying) at the Air Force Academy and Directing Staff at the prestigious Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. During his tenure at the Air Force Academy, the Air Officer was instrumental in the induction and operationalisation of PC-7 MK Il aircraft in the IAF.
He has also undertaken a diplomatic assignment as Defence Attaché, Pakistan. His staff appointments include Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Strategy) at Air HQ, Air Defence Commander at South Western Air Command, and Senior Air Staff Officer at HQ Central Air Command. Before assuming the present appointment, he served as the Air Officer-in-Charge Personnel at Air HQ. In recognition of his meritorious service, the Air Marshal was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal in 2008 and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2022.