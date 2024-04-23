Akbaruddin files papers as 'backup' for Asad from Hyderabad LS seat

Hyderabad: Akbaruddin Owaisi, MLA from Chandrayanagutta and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader in State Assembly, filed nomination from the Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency on Monday.

Earlier, his brother and president of AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi, on April 19, filed nomination for the same seat, who is presently representing Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

According to party sources, Akbaruddin filed the nomination as a backup support to the party chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi in case his nomination was rejected on technical grounds. “On the last day of withdrawal, Akbaruddin would withdraw his papers clearing the way for his elder brother. Even in the previous elections, he filed for nomination, and this is not a surprise move,” said the party sources.

The affidavit of Akbar that declared moveable assets currently valued at Rs 5.45 crore and his spouse Sabina Farzana has Rs 6.06 crore along with seven cases pending against him. He submitted the documents at the district collectorate.

The affidavit also declared immovable assets worth Rs 3.85 crore, with his spouse having Rs 4.75 crore, apart from liabilities of Rs 30.89 lakh and his wife having Rs 5.96 crore.

Akbar also owns a residential house, a flat in Banjara Hills and a flat in Bangalore, which is on his and his wife's name. He owns weapons including a .22 pistol costing Rs 20,000, which was a weapon transferred from family heirloom, a 30-06 Rifle costing Rs 20,000 and a 12-Bore DBBL Gun of Rs 11,450.

The affidavit also listed seven cases against him which were taken into cognisance of by various courts of law. The qualification Akbar Owaisi mentioned was MBBS (Discontinued) from Rajiv Gandhi University of Medical Sciences, Karnataka State.

The election campaign of the Owaisi brothers, which was started after Ramzan Eid for the parliamentary elections in different constituencies, hit the top gear since last week. Party chief and MP candidate Asaduddin Owaisi, younger brother Akbar and their party six MLAs are campaigning in their respective constituencies and were seen conducting ‘paidal daura’.

As per the Hyderabad DEO, on Monday, total six including Akbar Owaisi, Syed Shah Mujahed Hussaini (Indian National Congress), S Tulasi (Praja Ektha Party), G Kannaiah Lal (Indian National Congress), Gaddam Srinivas Yadav (BRS), and M Johnson (All India Mahila Empowerment Party) filed nomination papers for 09-Hyderabad parliamentary seat.