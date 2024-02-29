Akshaya Patra kitchen: 15 years of fighting hunger, empowering children

Hyderabad: The Akshaya Patra Foundation commemorates 15 years of serving humanity through its four centralised kitchens across Kandi, Narsingi, Nawabpet, and Warangal in Telangana. To commemorate the journey, a grant event was organised on Wednesday.

This remarkable milestone marks another step forward in the organisation's tireless mission to eradicate hunger and promote education in India. It brought together a distinguished gathering of corporate leaders, educators, and passionate citizens, all united in their support for Akshaya Patra's noble cause. During the event, Justice N V Ramana, the former chief justice of India inaugurated two automated rice-washing machines (designed for efficient cleaning and precise weighing of rice to be cooked, which would enhance the quality of the meal), advanced curry-making equipment, and automated vessel cleaning machines.

Justice NV Ramana, former chief justice of India, stated, “Although the green revolution enhanced the productivity of our cultivable lands, we still notice issues like malnutrition and deficiencies in our younger generation. This is where the contribution of selfless service organisations like Akshaya Patra plays a pivotal role in giving a balanced nutritional diet to government school children and hence filling the nutritional gap.

Madhu Pandit Dasa, founder-chairman of the Akshaya Patra Foundation, reflected on the journey, stating, “Fifteen years in Telangana is not just a milestone, it is a testament to the power of collective action. Today, we celebrate not just the meals served but also the minds nourished and the futures empowered. This incredible achievement is a testament to the unwavering support of the government of Telangana, our dedicated partners, and the countless individuals who believe in our mission to eradicate hunger.”

Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, trustee and regional president, Akshaya Patra Foundation Hyderabad, said, “Akshaya Patra has fed more than 25 crore cumulative meals since its inception.”