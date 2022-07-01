Alert: Ban on single use plastic from today

Hyderabad: The Centre will be imposing a ban on the production, use, possession, sale, distribution, or import of use and throw of single use plastics from July 1. One has to carry a cloth, jute or a paper bag and not expect any usual plastic bags from shop keepers, hotels, vegetable vendors, medical stores or any other source.

All types of plastics below 100 microns in thickness and difficult for re-cycling are prohibited, and if anybody is found producing and selling such plastics, their license will be cancelled.

The ban is imposed taking into consideration the dangers of plastics to human beings, animals, water bodies including seas, the earth and the environment. Speaking to The Hans India, Assistant Medical Officer of Health (AMOH) of Khairathabad zone, Dr Srikanth Reddy said, "The GHMC is going to carry out awareness programmes in markets and public places urging people not to use plastic items.

Moreover, a special drive will also be carried out wherein, AMOHs will also impose fines on vendors using plastic bags."