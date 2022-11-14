All-India Forum for Right to Education demands NEP scrapped

Hyderabad: Prof. Jagmohan Singh, chairman, All-India Federation of Right to Education (AIFRTE), has vowed to build a national-level people's movement against the 'fascist' educational policy of the Central government.

Prof Singh, who was elected AIFRTE chairman at the seventh national council on Sunday, asked Telangana not to implement the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020), as it was against social justice, and adopt an education policy in line with the constitutional values.

AIFRTE executive secretary Dr V Prasad NEP would make education a business, with fee in prominent educational institutions skyrocketing. In turn, the poor and backward sections of society would be denied opportunities to enter reputed government institutions to study.

AIFRTE executive member Prof G Haragopal said only a strong people's movement can stop 'destruction' NEP is causing. He said democratic, left and opposition parties should come together to reject the anti-peoples NEP.

The three-day AIFRTE national council meeting attended by 200 representatives from 12 States concluded here on Sunday.

It passed a resolution to scrap NEP and EWS reservations, demanded release of Prof Anand Teltumbde and ending attacks on student and teacher movements among other issues on which resolutions were passed.